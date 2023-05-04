2023 May 4 13:54

Port of Salalah breaks general cargo handling record

The Port of Salalah, one of the largest multi-purpose ports in the Middle East, achieved a new record in 2022, handling 18.5 million metric tons of general cargo. In January this year, the trend continued with the Port handling 1.9 million metric tons of general cargo, the highest volume in any month since the terminal became operational, according to APM Terminals's release.

After being ranked as the 2nd most efficient container port in the world in 2021, the Port of Salalah has continued to drive its Container Terminal performance. In the first quarter of 2023, it consistently broke previous Port Moves Per Hour (PMPH) records and regularly exceeded 200 PMPH. Higher efficiency leads to reduced Port stays for shipping lines, saving time, reducing environmental impact, and lowering costs.

Additionally, bunkering at anchorage is gathering momentum with more than 12 vessels being bunkered in Q1 2023 - raising the profile of Salalah as a bunkering hub in the region.





