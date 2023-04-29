2023 April 29 15:12

China Classification Society (CCS) technology escorts offshore equipment

The shipyards launched three vessels on the same day: the “Haifeng 2001”, the “Haifeng 1002” and the “Haifeng 1001”



On April 18, a grand launching ceremony was held in ZPMC Qidong Offshore & Engineering and Jingjiang Nanyang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. through video links for the 4000-ton full-revolving floating crane ship “Haifeng 2001”, the 1800-ton wind power installation platform “Haifeng 1002” and the 2500-ton wind power installation platform “Haifeng 1001”, which have been being built by ZPMC for CCCC Third Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd. and classed by CCS, the classification society said in its media release.



The three large-scale offshore wind power ships launched this time are tailor-manufactured based on the development needs of far-reaching sea, large unit capacity and large-scale wind farm development for future offshore wind power site construction of China.



“Haifeng 2001”, with overall length 195m , moulded width 46.9m and moulded depth 16m, is a 4000-ton full-revolving floating crane ship. It has a large offshore engineering crane with a lifting capacity of 4,000 tons as a fixed stern crane/3,000 tons as a full-revolving crane at the stern , and has DP-2 level dynamic positioning function and an 8-point anchoring positioning system. The ship is mainly used for booster station lifting, catheter frame construction, and large wind turbine foundation construction.



The 1800-ton wind power installation platform “Haifeng 1002”, is mainly used for installation of 15 MW and above units, and carries two sets of 15 MW wind turbines, with a pile leg height of 130m, which is currently the wind power installation platform with the highest pile leg of the same level, and has the DP2 power positioning function for unlimited navigation area.



Compared with ships of the same level, this ship is equipped with the first domestically developed pile shoe detection system, which has high degree of integration and complete detection functions. It can simultaneously detect the stress and geological conditions of pile shoes, pile legs, etc. and send feedback to the ship control system for decision-making.



The 2500-ton wind power installation platform “Haifeng 1001” is suitable for sandy soil, cohesive soil or similar geological operations, with a maximum operating depth of 70m. This platform is mainly used for installation of 15 MW and above units, and can simultaneously carry two sets of 15 MW wind turbines.



This platform has a streamlined bow, a square stern, a fully welded steel hull, a double bottom in the middle, a continuous deck, and a living building in the bow. It has an unobstructed operation deck in the middle, a 2500-ton pile-winding full-revolving crane on the starboard side of the stern, a 380-ton auxiliary crane near the starboard pile leg of the bow, three 3000 kW full-revolving thruster at the stern, and three 2500 kW bow side thruster at the bow, as well as DP-2 level dynamic positioning capability.



During construction of the three ships, CCS Jiangsu Branch Nantong Office has always closely cooperated and coordinated with the shipowner and shipyard to provide customer service and support. The Office has actively planed, fully cooperated with the shipyard’s production progress, properly allocated human resources, and provided meticulous and thoughtful services in a timely manner to guarantee the quality of ship construction.