2023 April 26 15:44

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to TIMP developed by Terasaki Electric

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to an onboard data platform called TMIP (TERASAKI Marine Information Platform) developed by Terasaki Electric Co., Ltd, according to ClassNK's release.

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Products & Solutions" covers equipment and software technology with innovative functions.

TMIP is an onboard data platform that collects and stores various onboard data, and provides data to applications. It contributes to data utilization and optimization of onboard work.

IoS-OP is a universal platform consisting of rules established in the maritime industry and a data center. It was developed in order to enable the sharing of vessel operational data between stakeholders, the sale of usage rights to shipyards and manufacturers, and many other services without data providers losing profit. It is operated by Ship Data Center Co., Ltd. (ShipDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of ClassNK. On IoS-OP, Platform Provider (PP) provides a shipboard data server, and Solution Provider (SP) provides a shore application respectively.