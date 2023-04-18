2023 April 18 16:43

ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Additional Fire-fighting Measures for Container Carrier”

ClassNK has released "Guidelines for Additional Fire-fighting Measures for Container Carrier", which specify requirements for indicating additional fire safety measures on container carriers as a class notation, according to ClassNK's release.

With the expansion of logistics and the growth in ship sizes, the characteristics and loading methods of cargo carried by ships have increasingly diversified. To achieve a higher level of safety, efforts are being made to implement additional fire-fighting measures beyond the mandatory requirements of the SOLAS and class rules. In particular, for container carriers engaged in a wide variety of cargo transportation, considerations for the installation of detection and fire-fighting equipment to mitigate fire risks are progressing.

Based on the research of trends related to such equipment, ClassNK has developed "Guidelines for Additional Fire-fighting Measures for Container Carrier" as requirements for evaluation. According to these guidelines, ClassNK is going to grant a notation on the container carrier to indicate the implementation of additional fire safety measures.