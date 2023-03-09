2023 March 9 16:13

GTT receives four Approvals in Principle from ClassNK on its latest development projects in alternative fuels

GTT has been granted four Approvals in Principle from ClassNK, the leading classification society in Japan, on its latest development projects in alternative fuels:

The first one is for a concept of a 12,500 m3 LNG dual-fuel Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), fitted with GTT’s Mark III Flex system;

The second is for a concept of LNG fuel tanks with NH3-ready notation that includes material compatibility with NH3, risk assessment and boil-off gas management;

The third is for a concept of an 8,000 CEU[2] Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) LNG dual-fuel with NH3-ready notation;

And the last, for the RecycoolTM system applied to LNG-fuelled vessels which enables the reliquefaction of evaporated LNG thereby helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve economic efficiency.

Established in 1899, ClassNK is a classification society dedicated to safety and environmental protection through third-party certification. ClassNK has conducted diverse technical services including surveys and classifications of ships and marine structures based on its own rules, international conventions on behalf of more than 100 flag states, management system certifications in line with ISO and other industry standards.