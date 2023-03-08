2023 March 8 15:17

TotalEnergies launches integrated engineering studies for the Papua LNG project

TotalEnergies, operator of the project, announces the launch of the fully integrated Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) for the Papua LNG project.



Following pre-FEED studies, in order to maximize synergies and minimize the costs, Papua LNG partners have selected a concept including four electrical LNG trains (e-trains) with a total capacity of 4 Mt/y. These trains will be built within the existing liquefaction plant of PNG LNG in Caution Bay. Papua LNG has also secured the use of 2 Mt/y of additional liquefaction capacity in the existing trains of PNG LNG. By selecting e-trains and re-injecting the native CO2 produced into the reservoirs, Papua LNG demonstrates its commitment to the reduction of the carbon intensity of the project. The construction and operation of the electrical liquefaction trains will be delegated to ExxonMobil, operator of the PNG LNG project since 2014.



In the framework of this integration between Papua LNG and PNG LNG, TotalEnergies is pleased to also announce the signature of a head of agreement with JX Nippon in the view to sell a 2% interest (post Kumul back-in right) in Papua LNG. JX Nippon is an affiliate of ENEOS and already holds a 4.7% interest in PNG LNG.



TotalEnergies holds 40.1% interest in Papua LNG, along with its joint venture partners ExxonMobil (37.1%) and Santos (22.8%). The State of Papua New Guinea may exercise a back-in right of up to 22.5% interest at the Final Investment Decision planned by end 2023-early 2024. Production start-up is scheduled four years later.



Papua LNG to set one of the highest standards in the industry



During the study phase and the construction of the project, TotalEnergies and its partners are working closely with an independent panel of experts, highly recognized for their contribution on environment and socio-economic development, to make this project best-in-class in terms of sustainability. These experts are supporting the development of the project and formulate recommendations that can be found on the Papua LNG website (www.papualng.com.pg). The Papua LNG project is committed to building long-term constructive relationships with its stakeholders and providing benefits for the country.