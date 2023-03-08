2023 March 8 14:02

EDF Renewables, Jan De Nul Group and Luminus partner up for an offshore wind project in Belgium

EDF Renewables, Jan De Nul Group and Luminus have partnered up to bid for a commercial-scale offshore wind tender for the first phase of the Princess Elisabeth Zone in Belgium.



The Princess Elisabeth Zone is an area identified by the federal government to increase Belgium’s local renewable electricity production by up to 3.5 GW.



The joint venture will bring together partners’ expertise and experience in offshore wind energy to deliver a qualitative and competitive bid. With this milestone project, EDF Renewables, Jan De Nul Group and Luminus are fully committed to contribute significantly to Belgium’s renewable energy goals.



EDF Renewables is a significant offshore wind global player, active in Belgium in the 325MW C-Power wind offshore project since 2012. Jan De Nul is a leading Belgian company combining extensive worldwide experience in the offshore wind and maritime sectors. And, Luminus is a renewable energies’ leader in Belgium, with growing activities as a vertically integrated power producer, retailer and energy services provider.