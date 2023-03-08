2023 March 8 12:11

Vard to build a new cable-laying vessel

Fincantieri says it has signed, through its subsidiary Vard, a contract with an international shipping company for the design and construction of a new cable-laying vessel, with delivery scheduled for 2024.



The ship will be built entirely by the Vard network, including the main systems and equipment. It will have a length of approximately 95 meters, 60 single cabins, with bollard pull in excess of 60 tons and a total of 3,700 tons of cable installation equipment. The vessel will be able to reach 14 knots of speed and will stand out for the solutions installed on board, including the DP2 positioning and seakeeping system (an advanced standard of the International Maritime Organization).



Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, said: “This contract is another encouraging evidence of the strategic solidity of the new business plan. In fact, it is awarded just a few days after announcing the order for four vessels that will operate in the wind farms from another primary client. This confirms the great turmoil the entire offshore sector is experiencing, as well as Fincantieri’s ability to seize these opportunities thanks to its specific expertise. We believe that this market has very promising growth outlook, as it channels global macro-trends such as digitalization, energy transition and technological primacy, which the Group has identified as cornerstones for looking to the future in a systematic way”.