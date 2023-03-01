  • Home
  • 2023 March 1 18:09

    Alexandroupolis FSRU project kicks off with conversion works at Keppel shipyard

    The work to develop Greece’s first Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) commenced recently at the Keppel shipyard in Singapore with the conversion of GasLog’s DNV classed LNGC Gaslog Chelsea, recently renamed as Alexandroupoli. Following conversion, the FSRU Alexandroupoli will serve as an offshore storage and regasification facility and will be part of the Alexandroupolis Independent Natural Gas System (INGS).      

    The 155,000-cbm LNG carrier, recently reflagged to the Greek flag, is the first FSRU conversion under the Greek Flag for operation in the Aegean Sea. The project’s owner, Gastrade, is a consortium of key players in the wider region’s energy market: Mrs. Elmina Copelouzou, GasLog, DEPA Commercial, the Public Gas Company of Greece, DESFA, the Hellenic Natural Gas Transmission System Operator, and Bulgartransgaz, the Bulgarian natural gas transmission and storage system operator.

    “GasLog believed in the FSRU Alexandroupolis endeavor from the very beginning, and at a time when energy security in Europe was taken for granted,” said Kostas Karathanos GasLog’s COO. “We worked patiently and diligently to reach this stage and we are extremely proud to soon offer the first ever FSRU in Greek waters. Through GasLog’s renowned high standards of safety and reliability, the FSRU Alexandroupolis will offer energy diversification and security to the wider region and establish GasLog as an integrated provider of natural gas solutions. We are thankful to DNV for their support and partner-mindset throughout the project,” he concluded.

    This is an exciting milestone in a project that is the result of an exceptional collaborative effort,” said Martin Cartwright, Business Director - Gas Carriers & FSRUs, DNV Maritime. “This will be our record 9th FSRU conversion project as a classification society, and we take great pride in being entrusted with supporting this initiative. By choosing DNV and our pioneering REGAS (ES) and ASP notations, the consortium demonstrates that they are focused on delivering an installation that meets the most innovative and rigorous standards in the industry,” he added.

    The FSRU Alexandroupolis is designed to add a new gateway for natural gas in the Greek and wider Balkan region, improving the region's energy mix and diversifying energy sources to enhance energy security. It is expected to have a regasification capacity of around 8 billion cubic meters annually.

    “We are extremely proud to be part of a project with such a significant role in the improvement of energy security and autonomy in Greece and the entire southeastern Europe,” said Leonidas Karystios, Regional Business Development & Gas Segment Director, DNV Maritime. “In DNV we have been providing technical support and risk management consultancy in all phases throughout the project’s development, and we are honoured to be the classification partner of this game-changing project,” he concluded.

    The existing LNGC is currently in DNV class. As an offshore-classed FSRU, the vessel will have the following notations: OI Ship-shaped LNG Storage Installation, Field (Alexandroupolis), REGAS(ES), POSMOOR, UWILD, BIS, TMON, Clean, NAUT(OC), NAUTICUS(Newbuilding), ASP(MRU).

    The vessel is expected to be delivered at the end of 2023 and will be connected to the National Natural Gas Transmission System (NNGΤS) of Greece via a 28km long pipeline.

