2023 March 1 14:17

More than one in ten port regulations in need of urgent reform - British Ports Association

New BPA regulatory assessment identifies 140 regulations, codes and laws that affect ports. 12% of these were rated 'red' - in need of urgent or major changes.



Safety loopholes, new rules on development, and the framework for securing additional energy capacity are amongst the regulations topping a new list of priorities for reform published today by the British Ports Association.



The British Ports Association's new regulatory assessment maps out 140 rules and regulations across the UK that ports must comply with, ranking each on how well they work in practice.



Nearly half of the 17 regulations identified as needing major or urgent change are linked to sustainability and planning, although half of the sustainability linked regulations were ranked 'green' as fit for purpose. The BPA supports robust regulatory standards for industry and in each case supports the aim of the regulations, but would like to see reform to see them work better for both industry and the environment.



The regulatory map is illustrative and does not cover every regulation that affect ports. For instance, general rules that effect businesses or councils that own or operator ports, and reporting rules for larger businesses, are not included.



Some of the Urgent or Major Changes Required



Biodiversity Net Gain

The approach to delivering net gain in the intertidal area in England is extremely complicated and will undermine port development. A more simple approach is needed.



Dredge Disposal Action Levels

Proposed new dredge disposal action levels have been developed without any clear statement of the environmental improvement aims. The new action levels could close some ports.



Railways & Transport Safety Act 2003

A law to ban recreational boaters from navigating vessels whilst under the influence of alcohol was never activated, despite being included in this legislation.



Marine Licensing

It is a priority for the BPA that marine licensing is reformed and better resourced by Government, so that sustainable port development is accelerated.



Port Services Regulation

An EU regulation designed to fix a problem that does not exist in the UK. As well as the financial and administrative burden, the UK already has a well-regulated and competitive ports sector.



The British Ports Association represents the interests of over 100 port members, covering more than 400 ports, terminal operators and port facilities. The UK ports industry plays a key role in the country’s economy as 95% of the UK’s international trade – imports and exports – is carried through British ports. UK ports also handle more than 60 million international and domestic passenger journeys each year. The UK port industry is the second largest in Europe, handling around 500 million tonnes of freight each year. UK ports directly employ around 115,000 people.