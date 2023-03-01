  • Home
    FSG lays keel for SeaRoad’s LNG-powered RoRo ship

    The new RoRo vessel will operate on the Bass Strait between Devonport, on the island of Tasmania, and Melbourne, Victoria on mainland Australia

    German shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG), part of Tennor Group, has held a keel-laying ceremony for a roll-on/roll-off ship which will be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), Offshore Energy reported.

    As informed, the keel-laying for the vessel, which is being built for Australian company SeaRoad, was held at the company’s yard on 27 February. The first module of the newbuilding number 784, weighing more than 154 tons, was lowered by crane onto the blocks.

    The RoRO ship will have a length of 210 metres and a width of 29.30 metres. It will have 3,722 lane metres available for the carriage of trailers / freight units, plus capacity for 101 cars.

    A special requirement for the vessel is the capability to transport heavy cargo with a unit weight of up to 100 tonnes. The order is worth more than €100 million. The funding partner for the project is the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

    “This LNG-powered vessel once again underlines FSG’s capabilities. Building such a technologically sophisticated vessel requires extensive technological know-how, which we possess. The trust that SeaRoad has placed in FSG with this renewed order for a ship is further proof of this,” emphasized Philipp Maracke, CEO of FSG-Nobiskrug Holding.

    “SeaRoad looks forward to progressing the building process in partnership with FSG and seeing our newest vessel take shape on the slipway,” SeaRoad Executive Chairman Chas Kelly said.

    In September 2021, FSG received an order for the construction of LNG-fueled RoRo ship from SeaRoad.

    MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) equipment for the new LNG-fueled vessel.

    Scheduled for delivery to SeaRoad in the last quarter of 2023, the new RoRo vessel will operate on the Bass Strait between Devonport, on the island of Tasmania, and Melbourne, Victoria on mainland Australia.

