2023 March 1 11:51

Moose Boats secures a monohull contract by the Woodbridge Fire District

Moose Boats, LLC, a boat designer and manufacturer in the San Francisco Bay Area, was awarded a contract from the Woodbridge Fire District for the construction of a M3-36 Monohull to serve as a fireboat in the San Joaquin Delta.



“The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors awarded the Woodbridge Fire District funding for a new fireboat.



The awarded funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which a large portion of ARPA funds are intended for public safety.



The Woodbridge Fire District is an all risk agency covering 197 square miles and approximately 500 linear miles of the San Joaquin Delta with 4 fire stations. Our jurisdictional responsibilities include the San Joaquin River and many of the sloughs and marinas between Stockton and Terminous. The new fireboat will be berthed at Tower Park Marina, where our current boat is”, according to Fire Chief Darin Downey.