2023 March 1 10:53

Russian Railways' network loading in 2M’2022 fell by 2.4% YoY

Image source: Russian Railways

In January-February 2023, the network of Russian Railways loaded 196.4 million tonnes of cargo, down 2.4%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reported period, Russian Railways loaded 59.5 million tonnes of coal (-1.2%, year-on-year); 1.8 million tonnes of coke (-8.3%); 35.6 million tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products (-4.3%); 18.5 million tonnes iron and manganese ore (-1.9%); 10.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-11%); 1.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-14.4%); 10 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (-6.5%); 2.5 million tonnes of cement (-9.4%); 4.3 million tonnes of timber (-25.2%); 4.8 million tonnes of grain (+30.9%); 19.4 million tonnes of construction cargo (+18.6%); 2.8 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-0.5%); 3.6 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-14.4 %); 4 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-23.9%); 17.8 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (-2.2%).

From the beginning of the year, freight turnover rose by 3.5% to 440.7 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 2.3% to 535.9 billion ton-km.

In February 2023, loading rose by 0.2%, year-on-year, to 97.2 million tonnes. Freight turnover increased by 5.6% to 212.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 4.4% to 264.1 billion ton-km.