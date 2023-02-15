2023 February 15 09:38

Admiralteiskie Verfi and Severnaya Verf shipyards experience the highest need for personnel — USC

USC is conducting the balancing work via its Resource Center and the corporate information system

“Admiralteiskie Verfi” and “Severnaya Verf” shipyards, Ship Repair Center “Zvezdochka” and Northern Production Association “Arktika” experience the highest need for personnel, USC told IAA PortNews. The company explains the shortage with the growth of production and high loading of the facilities.

To ensure more efficient use of staff, USC is conducting the balancing work via its Resource Center and the corporate information system providing data on the loading and staffing of USC shipyards.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.