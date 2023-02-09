2023 February 9 17:45

Seaborne container transportation to the Far East totaled 588 thousand units in 2022, up 11% YoY

RUB 757.5 billion transferred from the Far East Customs to the federal budget in 2022, up 21% YoY

In 2022, the Far East was the busiest hub for transshipment of goods: imports rose from 15 million tonnes in 2020 to 23 million tonnes, up almost 52%; seaborn transportation of containers showed the most active development, said Vladimir Ivin, Deputy Head of FCS of Russia, when summarizing th results of the Far East Customs. According to him, seaborne transportation rose by 11%, year-on-year, to 588 thousand containers.

In 2022, RUB 757.5 billion were transferred from the Far East Customs to the federal budget, up 21%, year-on-year. In January, the federal budget received RUB 377.3 billion including RUB 303.1 billion of revenues from imports.

Major international operators including Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE stopped calling at Russian ports after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Container flows have turned from the North-West to the South and the Far East of Russia. Read more in IAA PortNews’ article What does eastward pivot bring?