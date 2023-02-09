2023 February 9 17:22

Mawani announces the list of consortiums and companies qualified to submit bids for the Saudi Ports Marine Services Project

The Saudi Ports Authority “Mawani”, in cooperation with the National Center for Privatization, announced the list of consortiums and companies qualified to submit bids for the Saudi Ports Marine Services Projects in the Saudi Ports Authority, which covers eight major commercial and industrial ports in the Kingdom.



The list includes 4 consortiums, namely:

The consortium of:

Hutchison Port Investments Limited

Boluda Towage

The consortium of:

Lamnalco Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd

Jana Marine Services Co. LLC

The consortium of:

Svitzer Middle East Limited

Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co. Ltd

The consortium of:

Naghi Marine Company

Rimorchiatori Mediterranei S.p.A.



The list also includes 8 other companies qualified to submit bids for the Saudi Ports Marine Services Projects, namely:

M/s. Ocean Sparkle Limited

P&O Maritime FZE

Bihar International Company

Jawar Al Rafid Marine Services Company Ltd

PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd

Zamil offshore Services Company

Red Sea Marine Services Company Ltd

SAAM S.A

The project provides long-term agreements to provide core marine services in Saudi ports such as pilotage services, towing, berthing, and anchor area operations, as well as additional marine services such as pollution control, firefighting, and other services.​