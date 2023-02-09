-
2023 February 9 17:22
Mawani announces the list of consortiums and companies qualified to submit bids for the Saudi Ports Marine Services Project
The Saudi Ports Authority “Mawani”, in cooperation with the National Center for Privatization, announced the list of consortiums and companies qualified to submit bids for the Saudi Ports Marine Services Projects in the Saudi Ports Authority, which covers eight major commercial and industrial ports in the Kingdom.
The list includes 4 consortiums, namely:
The consortium of:
Hutchison Port Investments Limited
Boluda Towage
The consortium of:
Lamnalco Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd
Jana Marine Services Co. LLC
The consortium of:
Svitzer Middle East Limited
Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co. Ltd
The consortium of:
Naghi Marine Company
Rimorchiatori Mediterranei S.p.A.
The list also includes 8 other companies qualified to submit bids for the Saudi Ports Marine Services Projects, namely:
M/s. Ocean Sparkle Limited
P&O Maritime FZE
Bihar International Company
Jawar Al Rafid Marine Services Company Ltd
PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd
Zamil offshore Services Company
Red Sea Marine Services Company Ltd
SAAM S.A
The project provides long-term agreements to provide core marine services in Saudi ports such as pilotage services, towing, berthing, and anchor area operations, as well as additional marine services such as pollution control, firefighting, and other services.
