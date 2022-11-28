2022 November 28 14:30

Battolyser Systems builds 1 gigawatt plant in Rotterdam

The world’s first large scale Battolyser factory will be constructed in the port of Rotterdam to meet soaring demand for green hydrogen and electricity storage, according to the company's release.



The 1 GW per annum Battolyser factory will be located in the M4H area, an industrial site in the heart of Rotterdam. The cost of developing the 14,000 m2 production site, complete with new office and laboratory facilities, is estimated to be about €100 million.

Once fully operational it will require some 700 directly employed staff plus create up to four times as many indirect jobs with supply chain partners.



Germany and The Netherlands are the 1st and 2nd largest hydrogen consumers in Europe today. Both have giga scale plans for green hydrogen that will be consumed in or pass through the port of Rotterdam.



The factory will also act as Battolyser Systems’ headquarter and R&D center, and will open during the second half of 2024. A final investment decision is scheduled next year and requires private and public investments to compete internationally.

Battolyser has developed and manufactures the world’s first integrated battery/electrolyser system. A Battolyser can produce hydrogen from solar and wind when power prices are low and provide electricity to the grid when prices are high. The system is extremely flexible, efficient and robust. It can alleviate grid congestion, enable the build-out of more solar and wind energy developments, and offer the lowest cost green hydrogen. The Battolyser technology is deployable at scale using abundant and conflict free active materials: nickel and iron. The technology was invented by Prof. Dr. Fokko Mulder and his research team at Delft University of Technology.



