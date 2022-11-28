2022 November 28 13:12

SCZONE receives the floating hotel “MSC Splendid” with regular touristic trips

Within the framework of enhancing the competitiveness of SCZONE’s affiliated ports, maximizing its role and benefiting from its geographical location overlooking the Red and Mediterranean Seas, and within the framework of Egyptian’s plan to activate tourism and interest in touristic trips through its seaports, SCZONE announced receiving the cruise ship Splendid belonging to the shipping line MSC, which is one of the famous cruise ships in the world, which arrives tomorrow morning at Sokhna port, and expected to continue arriving over the next six months as part of the ship’s visits and tours around the world.

This ship is considered one of the giant cruise ships that includes hotel rooms, shopping malls, swimming pools and entertainment sites inside, as it is like a floating hotel that makes cruises around the world, carrying more than 2000 tourists of different nationalities.