2022 November 16 14:25

Volume of coastal shipping between Kaliningrad and Leningrad Region exceeded 2 million tonnes

The growth is about 85%

The volume of coastal shipping between Kaliningrad and the mainland of Russia exceeded 120 thousand tonnes in November 2022, and totaled about 1,891,800 tonnes in January-October 2022. Thus, coastal transportation of cargo between the regions has already exceeded 2 million tonnes, according to the dedicated Telegram channel “Ferry service. Baltiysk - Ust-Luga. Feeder Shipping of Containers”.

In January-October 2022, Commercial Seaport of Kaliningrad handled 103.6 thousand tonnes of coastal cargo, the ferry complex in Baltiysk – almost 1.7 million tonnes. Operators of the port’s Svetlovsky cargo area were also involved.

In the reported period, handling of coastal cargo has increased by about 85%, year-on-year, by almost 900 thousand tonnes, due to the increase of shipping in response to sanctions imposed on transit cargo transportation across the neighboring countries.

18 ships will ensure transport communication with the Kaliningrad Region from November.