2022 March 30 14:41

E.ON and Tree Energy Solutions announce strategic partnership to import green hydrogen

E.ON and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) agreed on a strategic partnership to import green hydrogen at scale into Germany, according to the company's release. Within the framework of the partnership the companies will investigate potential joint engagements along the entire hydrogen value chain to build a source for secure, long-term green hydrogen supply.

TES is developing a green energy hub in the German port of Wilhelmshaven. The energy hub will feature a receiving terminal, storage facilities and a clean, zero-emissions oxy-fuel combustion power plant. In addition, TES is developing the production of green hydrogen in solar belt countries and investing in the supply chain and relevant infrastructure. TES will efficiently transport green hydrogen produced from solar electricity, in the form of fossil-free green gas (CH4) to Europe where it is investing in infrastructure to recycle the CO2.

E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. As one of Europe's largest energy companies, E.ON plays a leading role in shaping a clean, digital, decentralized world of energy. To this end, around 78,000 employees develop and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. More than 50 million customers purchase electricity, gas, digital products or solutions for electric mobility, energy efficiency and climate protection from E.ON. E.ON is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Tree Energy Solutions (TES) is a green and clean hydrogen company supplying long term non-intermittent carbon neutral energy on demand at industrial scale. TES aims to accelerate the energy transition by leveraging existing global energy infrastructure to reach customers with green hydrogen, green gas and green power, while accelerating the phase-out of fossil fuels from the energy system worldwide and adopting a circular carbon economy.

TES is currently developing energy supply and import terminal locations in Germany, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, and the United States to provide an integrated network of significant global scale. Initial production and export terminal locations are being developed in the Middle East and North America.