2022 March 30 11:09

Blue Tern installs monopiles on Kaskasi offshore wind farm

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has won a contract for the provision of its jack-up installation vessel the ‘Blue Tern’, according to the company's release. The Blue Tern will be used for the transportation and installation of monopiles on RWE’s Kaskasi offshore wind farm in tandem with DEME Offshore’s installation vessel ‘Neptune’. The contract is included in FOWIC’s disclosed total backlog value of approx. EUR 355 million.

This is the first time that FOWIC has been involved in installing foundations. A few weeks ago, Blue Tern left Fayard in Demnark where she underwent upgrade work and 10 year class renewal and went straight on to the Kaskasi project off the coast of the German Island Heligoland. The contract has been awarded by RWE Kaskasi GmbH.



Following Kaskasi, Blue Tern is contracted for another offshore wind farm project.