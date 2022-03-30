2022 March 30 10:20

Erik Thun signs a contract for a new dual-fuel tanker

Erik Thun has signed a contract for a new dual-fuel tanker, according to the company's release. Upon delivery, the vessel will become number ten in the “Vinga series” of globally top-performing sister vessels when it comes to energy efficiency and reduced climate footprint.

The 17,999 dwt vessel will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou and is a sister to Thun Venern. She is the latest contribution to the “Vinga-series” of nine previous sister vessels, all trading within the Gothia Tanker Alliance. All sisters are designed with special focus on minimal impact on the environment.

Erik Thun ́s close partner Furetank will technically and commercially manage the new vessel and upon delivery in 2024, the vessel will enter the Gothia Tanker Alliance network.

All the vessels in the series have dual-fuel capability and uses LNG/LBG as fuel. They are equipped with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption resulting in extensively lower emissions of CO2, sulphur oxi- de, nitrogen oxide and hazardous particles.

The new ship will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with shore power, to reduce emissions even further as soon as ports will offer the opportunity. It has a cargo capacity of 20,306 cubic meters in 12 epoxy coated cargo tanks, ice class 1A and an effi- cient cargo handling system. A flexible cargo pump and line arrangement is ensuring safe and efficient cargo operations with reduced port-turnaround time.