2022 March 25 15:04

Tallink Grupp delays re-opening of Riga-Stockholm route until 3 June 2022

Tallink Grupp will delay the reopening of the company’s Riga-Stockholm route, which has been suspended due to the COVID pandemic for two years and was due to be re-opened on 6 April this spring, until 3 June 2022, according to the company's release.

The decision to delay the re-opening was made due to low booking volumes among passengers for the months of April and May resulting from the current geopolitical uncertainties, as well as the significant hike in fuel prices globally. Due to the current situation it is not possible to operate the Riga-Stockhholm route profitably in April and May.



Tallink Grupp will contact all the passengers affected by this decision and offer them alternative options fort ravelling or for cancelling their bookings.



Tallink Grupp

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates several ferry routes on the Baltic Sea under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 4000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.