2022 March 17 17:41

Finnpilot released its annual report for 2021

The number of pilotage assignments in coastal waters decreased by 1.9%, year-on-year

Finnpilot has released its annual report for 2021. The company says it was able to offer reliable pilotage service amid the covid-19 crisis.

According to the company’s release, the impact on the amount of Finland’s international imports and exports significantly affected vessel traffic and the number of pilotage assignments. The number of pilotage assignments in coastal waters decreased by 1.9% from the previous year. In the Saimaa region, the number increased by 5.3% from the previous year.

Cruise ship traffic remained nearly non-existent as a result of the halt in travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our traffic volume was further reduced by production stoppages caused by scheduled maintenance work in industrial facilities and the closing of Neste’s refinery in Naantali at the beginning of the year. As a result of the refinery shutdown, Finnpilot initiated co-operation negotiations concerning 16 employees working in the Archipelago Sea region. The result of the negotiations was that we were able to compensate for the reduction in traffic in the Archipelago Sea through the reorganisation of internal resources in the Archipelago Sea and Bothnian Sea regions.

In terms of costs, the dramatic rise in the price of fuel put a strain on activities. During the year, savings were achieved by prioritising investments and reducing operating costs. Throughout the two-year pandemic, we managed to cut our costs by altogether more than half a million euro.

From the start of 2021, the pilotage fees were increased by an average of 3 per cent. The increase was implemented by raising the basic pilotage fee. International price comparisons indicate that Finnpilot’s pilotage services remain inexpensive.

Finnpilot’s turnover for the financial period was 35.2 million euro (2020: EUR 35.8 million). The operating profit was -1.2 million euro (2020: EUR -0.6 million).