2022 March 17 11:11

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company boosted container inspection capacity by a third

Image source: Global Ports

Global Ports Group says it has upgraded the inspection facilities at its marine terminal located in the Port of Vostochny – Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC, part of Global Ports Group). As a result, the capacity for containerised cargo inspection at VSC increased by 33%.



The launch of additional capacity will allow the terminal to increase the productivity of inspection operations and create comfortable working conditions for representatives of the customs service and VSC customers.



A new canopy of 600 sq. m was put into operation in February 2022. The number of covered inspection cells increased from 18 to 24 units. The canopy is equipped with video surveillance systems, as well as energy-saving lighting systems.



Global Ports regularly renews its terminal infrastructure in accordance with market needs. This makes it possible to efficiently handle freight flows and maintain a single high standard of service throughout its entire terminal network.

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company is part of the container terminals chain of the Global Ports Group, a leading operator of sea container terminals in Russia. VSC operates in Vostochny Port. The terminal’s annual capacity is 700,000 TEUs.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg.

Global Ports’ revenue for 2021 was USD 502.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA was USD 246.2 million. Consolidated Marine Container Throughput was 1,576 thousand TEUs in 2021.

Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, the largest intermodal container and port operator in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operate a terminal network of 75 terminals globally. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.