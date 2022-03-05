2022 March 5 16:20

Port of Rostov-on-Don serviced 1,123 ships over icebreaker assistance season

Over the winter navigation season the port handled 2.4 million tonnes of cargo

Over the season of icebreaker assistance (between 22 December 2021 and 24 February 20222), the port of Rostov-on-Don serviced 1,123 ships, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Rostov-on-Don Port Harbour Master Daniil Buslenko as saying at the regional meeting of the Basin Committee.



In the reported period, the Rostov-on-Don Port Harbour Master Service registered 579 arrivals and 544 departures. Over the winter navigation season the port handled 2.4 million tonnes of cargo including 88,000 tonnes of unoaded cargo and 2.3 million tonnes of loaded cargo. In February, the port handled 1.012 million tonnes of cargo, 73% of the planned volume.

Icebreaker assistance period was closed in the port on 25 February 2022.