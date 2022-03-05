2022 March 5 15:57

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-February 2022 fell by 10.8% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 21.5% YoY

In January-February 2022, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka fell by 10.8%, year-on-year, to 2.23 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed.

In the reporting period export cargo volume was down 11.1% to 1.72 million tonnes including 332,637 tonnes of paper (-26.8%), 202,553 tonnes of wood pulp (-36.4%), 342,226 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+35.7%), and 393,199 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-21.7%).

Handling of imports fell by 9.9% to 518,598 tonnes including 149,991 tonnes of ran wood (-22.9%), 119,917 tonnes of general cargo (-6.5%), 128,411 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-11.1%) and 58,117 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.1%).

The port’s transit traffic fell by 9.8% to 685,827 tonnes, coastal traffic rose over 6 times to 45,509 tonnes.

Container throughput fell by 21.5% to 85,979 TEUs.

Vessel traffic was down 1.3% to 370 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2021, the port handled 14.57 million tonnes of cargo.