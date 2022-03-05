-
2022 March 5 15:35
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 34,612 pmt
Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by RUB 1,006
Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between February 28 and March 4 rose week-on-week by RUB 1,006 and totaled RUB 34,612 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 1,600 to RUB 35,550 pmt;
Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 2,906 to RUB 30,657 pmt;
Volga Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 305 to RUB 32,762 pmt;
Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,760 to RUB 35,910 pmt;
Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,905 to RUB 46,620 pmt.