2022 March 5 14:21

Alfa Laval update on Ukraine and Russia

Alfa Laval has taken the decision to pause all shipments in and out of Russia, according to the company's release.



Alfa Laval has decided to pause all shipments in and out of Russia. Historically the order intake from the markets in Russia and Ukraine has been approximately SEK 1 billion per year, equivalent to 2 percent of the total company. In parallel, an evaluation is being made of the existing orders and open projects. The total order book in Russia and Ukraine amounts to approximately SEK 750 million. The integrity of the order book will be re-assessed in connection with the first quarter report. In addition, some negative result effects are expected due to difficulties in completing ongoing projects.

Alfa Laval has a competent team of 240 employees in Russia and Ukraine. The team will be maintained despite the expected low utilization in the near term.

