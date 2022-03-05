2022 March 5 14:22

Throughput of Temryuk port in 2M’2022 fell by 9.6% YoY

Handling of grain and oil products decreased while coal handling rose

In January-February 2022, seaport of Temryuk handled 664.600 tonnes of cargo (-9.6%, year-on-year), IAA PortNews correspondednt refers to statistics of Administration of Azov Sea Ports.



In the reported period, handling of grain fell by 23% to 97,800 tonnes while handling of coal rose by 8% to 150,800 tonnes. In January-February, the port handled 331,700 tonnes of oil products (-4%, year-on-year).

Exports fell by 83,700 tonnes to 633,200 tonnes, imports rose to 23,800 tonnes. Short-sea traffic dropped by over a half to 7,500 tonnes.

The number of calls fell by 5.2% to 165 units vs 174 units a year before.



