2022 March 5 11:48

Port of Azov handled 1.1 million tonnes of cargo over winter navigation season

Photo by IAA PortNews

22 December 2021 and 24 February 2022

Over the winter navigation season between 22 December 2021 and 24 February 2022, the port of Azov handled 1.1 million tonnes of cargo, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Azov Port Harbour Master Vladimir Bragin as saying at the regional meeting of the Basin Committee.



In the reported period, the Azov Port Harbour Master registered 294 arrivals and 294 departures. A total of 43 icebreaker assistance operations were held including 21 operations to the port and 24 operations out of the port.



“As of today, summer layout of aids to navigation is in effect in the water area of the port while the aids to navigation on the Azov-Don Canal are still placed according to the winter layout”, said Vladimir Bragin.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.‎