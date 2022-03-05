2022 March 5 10:20

Vladimir Putin assigned Leningrad Region Governor assistance in construction of Belarusian terminals

Image source: official website of the Kremlin

The President referred to various alternatives for location of Belarusian infrastructure

Russian President Vladimir Putin assigned Leningrad Region Governor ensure assistance in construction of Belarusian terminals. The President touched on this issue when taking part, via videoconference, in the ceremony to raise the national flag of the Russian Federation on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky, according to the official website of the Kremlin.

“Today, I discussed it with the President of Belarus. Our Belarusian friends are interested in having a presence in the Baltic Sea area and are interested in developing their own port facilities.

As you are aware, I support this project, and I asked you to come up with whatever assistance you can provide. This would be various locations, points and structures where our Belarusian friends can pursue these projects. I will not go into detail now as the alternatives vary, and you are aware of this. I would like to revisit this issue later, and I want you to support these plans.

They are important for Belarus, and for us as well, because they involve the expansion of our infrastructure, the development of our coastal areas, and an increase in cargo volume for our country. Accordingly, the benefits derived by Belarus will largely overflow into our economy. We are interested in promoting this project, so I want you to support these undertakings”, said Vladimir Putin.

