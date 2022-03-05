2022 March 5 09:54

Some infrastructure and transport projects can be shifted to the right after foreign companies’ rejection of cooperation

Image source: official website of the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes those projects will be implemented anyway

Some infrastructure and transport projects can be shifted to the right after foreign companies’ rejection of cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when taking part, via videoconference, in the ceremony to raise the national flag of the Russian Federation on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky, according to the official website of the Kremlin.

“We have repeatedly shown and are ready to prove once again that if someone does not want to cooperate with us and they are prepared to harm themselves like this, they will, of course, harm us too, but how? We will just have to shift a few projects to the right a little, gain some additional competencies – just as we have for a number of other projects, for example, in aviation – but we will attain our goals nevertheless, we will solve our problems anyway. And what's more, we will even ultimately benefit from this because, as I said, we will acquire additional competencies. We are capable of solving such problems.

This is how we must implement all our plans for social, economic and infrastructure development – based on the most advanced environmental and technological standards so that our projects and products contribute to high quality of life for the people and the national economy’s resilience against external shock. As I have said, we will certainly resolve these problems”, said the President.