2022 March 5 09:33

Russia will improve its transport and logistics infrastructure and build ferries for Far East – Vladimir Putin

Image source: official website of the Kremlin

According to the President, Russian companies are able to fulfil these tasks

Russia will continue development of the transport and logistics infrastructure and will build ferries for Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when taking part, via videoconference, in the ceremony to raise the national flag of the Russian Federation on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky, according to the official website of the Kremlin.

“No matter how hard and difficult it may be, we will continue our development. We will improve the transport and logistics infrastructure across the entire country and, of course, in the Baltics, on our Arctic territories and the Russian Far East, including the construction of new modern ferries for Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands. I am certain that our companies, design and engineering bureaux will be able to fulfil these tasks”, said the President.

Flag-raising ceremony for the LNG-powered Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky, built at Turkish shipyard Kuzey Star for FSUE Rosmorport, was held on 4 March 2022, in the port of Ust-Luga. Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the ceremony via video conference.