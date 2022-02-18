  • Home
  • News
  • The Port of Barcelona closes 2021 with a cash flow of €83M
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 18 16:25

    The Port of Barcelona closes 2021 with a cash flow of €83M

    The Port of Barcelona closed 2021 with a turnover of €151 million, up 9% year on year, according to the company's release. This good news is in line with the increased flow of goods, although as Damià Calvet, President of the Port of Barcelona, explained this morning, "the upturn in traffic outpaces the jump in turnover because the latter includes the Port of Barcelona's economic aid package to promote economic recovery and mitigate the effects of the pandemic".

    The Recovery Plan, which was launched in 2021 and remains in force this year, resulted in Port of Barcelona operators saving nearly €11 million – money which the Port Authority ceased to collect. This support for business activity, which translates into benefits for society as a whole, makes the Port of Barcelona "a major player in the accelerated recovery of the economy and employment from pandemic fallout", said the President.

    Calvet added that "the Port of Barcelona closes 2021 with a cash flow of €83M, which allows us to continue developing our strategic agenda and create the necessary conditions for economic growth". Operating cash flow rose 25% compared to 2020, marking a return to normal levels and serving as a sign of the Port's financial strength and investment potential.

    At the presentation of results of financial year 2021, Miriam Alaminos, Deputy Director-General of Economic and Financial Affairs, highlighted investments of €69M. One of the largest investments was for the acquisition of land in the ZAL Port belonging to TOTAL Petrochemicals, which will now be incorporated into the port domain.

    In terms of traffic, the year was satisfactory considering that total traffic at the Port swelled to 66.4 million tonnes. This figure is significant because it not only represents a year-on-year increase of 11.8%, but also because, as President Calvet explained, "we are just 1.5% below total traffic in pre-pandemic 2019, when we beat our all-time record". The feat was possible because, with the exception of liquid bulk, all the main types of traffic ended the year in positive territory.

    2021 was a record-breaking year for container traffic, which totalled 3.5 million TEUs and saw growth of 19.3%. The uptick compared to 2019 –6.2%– is also positive. José Alberto Carbonell, General Manager of the Port of Barcelona, stressed that "relative to 2019, full container traffic climbed 9%, with gains in both exports and imports (10% and 5%, respectively) and goods in transit, which were up 14%". This strong showing means that "once again we are setting records in total import and export container traffic and transits", Carbonell remarked.

    "This was possible because more and more shipping companies are relying on the Port of Barcelona, not only to move exports and imports, but also for their transshipments, which translates into even greater customer diversification. The productivity of Port of Barcelona terminals and the high quality of stowage, linked to the strong network of services, enable us to be one of the leading alternatives for shipping companies", concludes the General Manager.

    In 2021, conventional cargo, which mostly includes Ro-Ro traffic, jumped to 397,000 ITUs, up 14.3% from 2020. As for new vehicle traffic, one of the areas most affected by the current uncertainty and economic crisis stemming from the pandemic, 499,000 units were moved for growth of 3.9%.

    In liquid bulk, movements in 2021 totalled 12.4 million tonnes, down 3.4%. At year's end, dry bulk movements had climbed to 4.5 million tonnes – 9.9% more than in 2020.

    The Port of Barcelona's long-standing commitment to intermodality and environmental sustainability meant a significant increase in rail traffic. 2021 closed with 318,971 containers having entered or exited the port area by train, marking year-on-year growth of 18.4% and putting the market share of this mode of transport at a record-setting 15.5%. Given these figures, the Port of Barcelona's rail traffic represents an annual saving of 46,315 tonnes of CO2, equivalent to taking 197,928 trucks off the road.

    In 2021 passenger traffic was among the segments most affected by the pandemic in the Port of Barcelona. On 13 March 2020, passenger traffic was banned. For cruise ships, the ban was not lifted until June 2021. Against this backdrop, the Port of Barcelona's passenger traffic in 2021 totalled nearly 1.5 million people, 74.7% more than in 2020. Nevertheless, it remains 67.6% below 2019 levels. Recovery for ferries has been faster, 34.4% below pre-pandemic traffic. Cruiser traffic is 83.4% below 2019 levels. However, the figure of 521,000 cruise passengers at the year end is satisfactory and suggests that recovery will continue this year.

    During financial year 2021 and in terms of containerised exports, the countries that were the most dynamic in their exchanges with the Port of Barcelona were: China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria and Saudi Arabia. As for imports, the main origin markets for goods arriving at the Port of Barcelona were: China, Turkey, India, the United States and South Korea, in that order.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Barcelona  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 18

18:06 Boskalis involved in two marine salvage operations
17:45 New Managing Director appointed for APM Terminals Yucatán
17:21 Cargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2021 increased by 5% YoY
16:47 Zevzda shipyard holds keel-laying ceremony for research ship Akademik V.I. Ilyichyov
16:25 The Port of Barcelona closes 2021 with a cash flow of €83M
16:05 Ports of the Northern Adriatic Sea have recovered traffics in 2021
15:43 The fishery of RFC as a member of FSA certified for compliance with MSC standards
15:22 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2022 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
15:04 Rostec to develop Murmansk LNG transshipment facility project
14:41 Ports of Genoa set record annual container volume in 2021
14:15 Government support critical if hydrogen and carbon capture are to deliver net zero, says ABS CEO
13:31 Kongsberg Digital partners with Lab021 to offer vessel link as an integrated part of Vessel Insight
13:16 Gazprom's share of gas production from new fields to reach 65% by 2035
12:21 PIL launches new service between China and Australia - Sino Australia Express
11:10 GTT obtains tank design order for four new LNG Carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
10:33 Throughput of port Vyborg in January 2022 surged 2.5 times YoY
10:08 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Feb 18
10:01 Wärtsilä and Grimaldi unveil new filter system to tackle ocean microplastics
09:52 Baltic Dry Index as of February 17
09:34 Crude oil prices fall on positive signals from Iranian talks and in expectation of increasing global supplies
09:20 Grimaldi Group announced a system, capable of filtering the wash-water from shipboard exhaust gas cleaning systems
09:18 Jan De Nul launches new water injection dredger Pancho
08:55 ZIM signs operational cooperation agreement amendment with the 2M partners

2022 February 17

18:51 ZELEROS to deploy its hyperloop technology in the Port of Sagunto
18:01 Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2022 rose by 19% Y-o-Y
17:38 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in January 2022 remained flat, year-on-year, at 9.43 million tonnes
17:16 ClassNK calculates vessels’ CO2 emissions for Sustainability-Linked Loan by ORIX Corporation
16:45 RINA approves first MR tanker to exceed IMO 2050 targets using fossil fuels
16:23 Hy24, Mirova, CDPQ and Technip Energies join forces to make record €200 million investment in green hydrogen pioneer Hy2gen AG
16:10 Throughput of port Vysotsk in January 2022 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
15:51 CMA CGM to rebuild and modernize Beirut Port container terminal
15:44 Port Bronka handed over to Rostec
15:12 Yang Ming to Launch China-Australia direct service “CA2”
15:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 07, 2022
14:51 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 4% in January 2022
14:20 Mastercraft Boat Company and Ilmor Marine announce the release of the world’s most powerful towboat engine
13:58 Construction of four icebreakers under consideration to ensure year-round navigation on 'Southern Horseshoe' section of Russia’s IWW
13:39 Moscow Canal needs RUB 90 billion by 2035 to ensure normal level of hydraulic engineering facilities
13:21 Candela C-8 performs successful first flight
13:02 The four Canadian ports of the Société portuaire du Bas-Saint-Laurent et de la Gaspésie will be Green Marine certified
12:50 Experts note positive dynamics in construction of dredging ships in Russia
12:31 MOL and MOL Ferry to build 2 cutting-edge LNG-powered ferries
12:11 Port of Antwerp selects 6th NeTWorK for automatic drones
11:53 Damen built 36 dredgers and tugs in Russia
11:15 ASENAV S.A. shipyard in Chile places an order for 2 × 12V175D-MM IMO Tier II engines
10:52 Tallink Grupp and Port of Tallinn reached compromise agreement in a court dispute
10:24 Terminal in Valencia orders more Konecranes RTGs to strengthen fleet capacity
10:16 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly but to turn to downward correction in the end of the day Feb 17
10:01 Yevgeny Savkin appointed as General Director of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of February 16
09:20 Crude oil prices go down on possible growth of supply
09:08 ABP signs new 5-year lease with Pets Choice at the Port of Cardiff

2022 February 16

19:49 The ‘Big Four’ companies start transferring their dredging ships to the flag of Russia
18:57 PD Ports awarded internationally recognised standard for business resilience
18:32 DEME’s entire long-term loan portfolio is transformed into sustainability-linked loans
18:07 Rolls-Royce to deliver mtu Series 2000 IMO III yacht engines to US for first time
17:53 Bluewild contracts new factory trawler with design from Ulstein
17:32 MEYER WERFT and P&O Cruises celebrate keel laying ceremony of Arvia
17:10 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY
16:44 Hydrographic Company considers investment of about RUB 20 billion in construction of dredging fleet