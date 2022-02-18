  • Home
  • 2022 February 18 16:05

    Ports of the Northern Adriatic Sea have recovered traffics in 2021

    In 2021, the Italian ports of North Adriatic Sea have recovered traffics comparing to the first year marked by the pandemic, reported the North Adriatic Sea Port Authority.

    In particular, last year the Port of Venice has handled beyond 24,2 million tons marking +7.9% growth of total volumes regarding 2020, the commercial sector rose by +14.2%. The Port of Chioggia has handled more than 1 million tons, up to +16.7% on the previous year.

    In the Venetian port, the liquid bulk has recorded a light suffering marking 8 million 415 thousand tons transited (-1.8%), those solid instead have regained the positive sign registering almost 6 million 440 thousands tons transited (+30.4%) while the general cargo have recorded 9 million 350 thousand tons (+5%).

    “These data are largely conditioned by the national and international dynamics related to energy supplies, just think that among the solid bulk the fossil coals and lignites have experienced an increase of 105%”, explained the North Adriatic Sea Port Authority.

    The growth of metallurgical products continued with 2 million 144 thousand tons (+42.7%). On the opposite, the cereals and the foodstuffs lose respective 62,8 thousand tons (-18.8%) and 88,2 thousand tons (-5.6%) that still discount the decrease of the productive activities linked to some among the sectors more affected by the restrictions from Covid-19 and in particular from the changes in the agro-food logistics more and more oriented towards the transport on iron and rubber coming from the countries of Eastern Europe.

    In Venice, the container volume lost 15 thousand 250 TEU (-2.8%), conditioned by the rise of the Marine traffics and from the imbalance between full cargo containers in import and in export, as evidenced already in the third trimester of 2021,the difference is always in favour of the export. The full container rate remained in line with the last year level (0.7% TEU) while the number of empty containers fell strongly (-10.7% TEU).

    In 2021, a significant increase of the passenger traffic of the ferries (+58.3%) and the cruises (+460%) has been recorded while in 2020 it remained practically stationary. The number of passengers achieved 31,7 thousand people.

    In Chioggia, the liquid bulk increased significantly up to 4 thousand 960 tons in 2021 while in 2020 was zeroed; the solid bulk rose by +9.6% and achieved approximately 749 thousand tons. The general cargo registered a +35.5% increase on the previous year with 316,3 thousand tons transited.

    The president of the North Adriatic Sea Port Authority Fulvio Lino Di Blasio explains: "The consistent contraction of the industrial production, the limitations imposed by the pandemic crisis of the 2020 have produced and continue to produce important repercussions on the national and international logistics, with effects on the trend of all the sectors and of all the modalities of handling of the goods. Thanks to the opportunities offered by the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan – editor), to the establishment of the ZLS (Simplified Logistics Zone) and to the implementation of the projects envisaged in the POT (Three-Year Operational Plan), the lagoon ports will be able to continue to grow exceeding the pre-pandemic volumes”.


