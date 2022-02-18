2022 February 18 13:16

Gazprom's share of gas production from new fields to reach 65% by 2035

Some of them in offshore upstream sector and these operations will require ice-class vessels and platforms





Photo credit: IAA PortNews



The new gas production provinces include the Yamal Peninsula, Eastern Siberia and the Far East. Now they account for 23% of PAO Gazprom's gas production structure, while the rest volume is produced at traditional gas production centers. This was announced during the company’s presentation at the 5th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress, recently organized and hosted by IAA PortNews in Moscow.



Anatoly Suvalov, Chief Technologist, Gazprom, told the congress that the structure will change by 2035: 65% of total production volume will be from new centers. The offshore upstream clusters include the Kara Sea, Obsko-Tazovsky and Far East with licensed blocks.



“Approximately half of the new upstream centers are offshore projects. At the same time, there are no proven technologies for gas production, development and transportation for 90% of the promising areas of the Arctic shelf,” Mr. Suvalov was quoted as saying.



According to Anatoly Suvalov, the development of the Arctic shelf will require the deployment of ice class ships, the development of ice-class fixed platforms and pipelaying technology, as well as shallow-draft vessels for operations in Sharapov Shar Bay.