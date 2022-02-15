2022 February 15 17:33

THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2022

The setup of THE Alliance’s network has been reconfigured to ensure a comprehensive port coverage. The enhanced service setup will be effective from spring 2022.

A key change will be delinking the FP2 pendulum loop into two separate services, namely FE5: South East Asia to Europe and PS7: South East Asia and South China to Transpacific West Coast, with the main focus on increasing frequencies by responding to the independent services more quickly and flexibly.

Another important change is the deployment of larger ships for the most frequented services. The introduction of a modern series of fuel efficient 11,000 TEU vessels will replace older tonnages, and reflect THE Alliance’s continued commitment to lower carbon footprints.

The members of THE Alliance have recognized that the disruptions and bottlenecks in key ports worldwide are causing delays to the supply chains. Hence, they will continuously put utmost efforts into flexible and robust recovery measures for a quicker turnaround of sailings.

The enhanced service network of THE Alliance will have the following rotations:

Asia and North Europe

FP1 remains as pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades

From TPWC – Tokyo - Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Le Havre – (Suez) – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – To TPWC

FE2

Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – South PRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Tangier – Southampton – Le Havre – Hamburg – Rotterdam – (Suez) – Singapore – Shanghai

FE3

South PRC – Xiamen – Kaohsiung – South PRC – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Southampton – (Suez) – Singapore – South PRC – South PRC

FE4

Qingdao – Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – South PRC – (Suez) – Algeciras – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – (Algeciras) – Tangier – (Suez) – Singapore – Qingdao

FE5 *NEW

Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – London Gateway – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Laem Chabang

Asia and the Mediterranean

MD1

Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – (Suez) – Damietta – Barcelona – Valencia – Genoa – Damietta – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – South PRC – Qingdao

MD2

Pusan – Shanghai– Ningbo – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Piraeus – Genoa – La Spezia – Fos – Barcelona – Piraeus – (Suez) – Singapore – South PRC – Pusan

MD3

Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – (Suez) – Ashdod – Istanbul – Izmit – Aliaga – Mersin – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Kaohsiung – Pusan

Transpacific – West Coast

FP1 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades

From Europe – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – To Europe

PS3 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Indian subcontinent and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades

Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Cai Mep – Haiphong – South PRC – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Port Kelang – Nhava Sheva

PS4

Xiamen – South PRC – Kaohsiung – Keelung – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Keelung – Kaohsiung – Xiamen

PS5

Ningbo – Shanghai – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Ningbo

PS6

Qingdao – Ningbo – Pusan – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Kobe – Qingdao

PS7 *NEW

Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – South PRC – South PRC – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – South PRC – Singapore

PS8

Shanghai – Kwangyang – Pusan – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Pusan – Kwangyang – Incheon – Shanghai

PN1

Xiamen – Kaohsiung – Ningbo – Nagoya – Tokyo – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Nagoya – Xiamen

PN2

Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Haiphong – South PRC – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Singapore

PN3

South PRC – South PRC – Shanghai – Pusan – Vancouver – Seattle/Tacoma – Pusan – Kaohsiung – South PRC

PN4

Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Prince Rupert – Tacoma – Vancouver – Pusan – Kwangyang – Qingdao

Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals)

EC1

Kaohsiung – South PRC – South PRC – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Manzanillo – Savannah – Charleston – Norfolk – Manzanillo – (Panama) – Rodman – Kaohsiung

EC2

Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Cartagena – New York – Norfolk – Wilmington – Savannah – Charleston – Cartagena – (Panama) – Pusan – Qingdao

EC4

Kaohsiung –South PRC – Cai Mep – Singapore – (Suez) – New York – Norfolk – Savannah – Charleston – New York – (Suez) – Singapore – Kaohsiung

EC5

Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Halifax – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Norfolk – Halifax – (Suez) – Jebel Ali – Singapore – Laem Chabang

EC6

Kaohsiung – South PRC – South PRC – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Houston – Mobile – (Panama) – Kaohsiung

Asia and the Middle East / Red Sea

AG2

Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – South PRC – Port Kelang – Jebel Ali – Hamad – Umm Qasr – Hamad– Jebel Ali – Singapore – Shanghai

AG3

Pusan – Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Hamad – Jubail – Abu Dhabi – Sohar – Port Kelang – Singapore – South PRC – Pusan

AR1

Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Port Kelang – Jeddah – Aqaba – Sokhna – Jeddah – Singapore – Pusan

Trans-Atlantic

AL2

Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – New York – Norfolk – Philadelphia – New York – Southampton

AL3

Antwerp – Hamburg – London Gateway – Charleston – Savannah – Norfolk – Antwerp

AL4

Le Havre – London Gateway – Antwerp – Hamburg – Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – Le Havre

AL5

Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Halifax – Port Everglades – Cartagena – (Panama) – Rodman – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Seattle/Tacoma – Vancouver – Oakland – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Rodman – (Panama) – Cartagena – Caucedo – Halifax – Southampton