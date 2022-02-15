-
2022 February 15 17:33
THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2022
The setup of THE Alliance’s network has been reconfigured to ensure a comprehensive port coverage. The enhanced service setup will be effective from spring 2022.
A key change will be delinking the FP2 pendulum loop into two separate services, namely FE5: South East Asia to Europe and PS7: South East Asia and South China to Transpacific West Coast, with the main focus on increasing frequencies by responding to the independent services more quickly and flexibly.
Another important change is the deployment of larger ships for the most frequented services. The introduction of a modern series of fuel efficient 11,000 TEU vessels will replace older tonnages, and reflect THE Alliance’s continued commitment to lower carbon footprints.
The members of THE Alliance have recognized that the disruptions and bottlenecks in key ports worldwide are causing delays to the supply chains. Hence, they will continuously put utmost efforts into flexible and robust recovery measures for a quicker turnaround of sailings.
The enhanced service network of THE Alliance will have the following rotations:
Asia and North Europe
FP1 remains as pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades
From TPWC – Tokyo - Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Le Havre – (Suez) – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – To TPWC
FE2
Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – South PRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Tangier – Southampton – Le Havre – Hamburg – Rotterdam – (Suez) – Singapore – Shanghai
FE3
South PRC – Xiamen – Kaohsiung – South PRC – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Southampton – (Suez) – Singapore – South PRC – South PRC
FE4
Qingdao – Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – South PRC – (Suez) – Algeciras – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – (Algeciras) – Tangier – (Suez) – Singapore – Qingdao
FE5 *NEW
Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – London Gateway – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Laem Chabang
Asia and the Mediterranean
MD1
Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – (Suez) – Damietta – Barcelona – Valencia – Genoa – Damietta – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – South PRC – Qingdao
MD2
Pusan – Shanghai– Ningbo – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Piraeus – Genoa – La Spezia – Fos – Barcelona – Piraeus – (Suez) – Singapore – South PRC – Pusan
MD3
Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – (Suez) – Ashdod – Istanbul – Izmit – Aliaga – Mersin – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Kaohsiung – Pusan
Transpacific – West Coast
FP1 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades
From Europe – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – To Europe
PS3 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Indian subcontinent and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades
Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Cai Mep – Haiphong – South PRC – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Port Kelang – Nhava Sheva
PS4
Xiamen – South PRC – Kaohsiung – Keelung – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Keelung – Kaohsiung – Xiamen
PS5
Ningbo – Shanghai – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Ningbo
PS6
Qingdao – Ningbo – Pusan – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Kobe – Qingdao
PS7 *NEW
Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – South PRC – South PRC – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – South PRC – Singapore
PS8
Shanghai – Kwangyang – Pusan – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Pusan – Kwangyang – Incheon – Shanghai
PN1
Xiamen – Kaohsiung – Ningbo – Nagoya – Tokyo – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Nagoya – Xiamen
PN2
Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Haiphong – South PRC – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Singapore
PN3
South PRC – South PRC – Shanghai – Pusan – Vancouver – Seattle/Tacoma – Pusan – Kaohsiung – South PRC
PN4
Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Prince Rupert – Tacoma – Vancouver – Pusan – Kwangyang – Qingdao
Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals)
EC1
Kaohsiung – South PRC – South PRC – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Manzanillo – Savannah – Charleston – Norfolk – Manzanillo – (Panama) – Rodman – Kaohsiung
EC2
Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Cartagena – New York – Norfolk – Wilmington – Savannah – Charleston – Cartagena – (Panama) – Pusan – Qingdao
EC4
Kaohsiung –South PRC – Cai Mep – Singapore – (Suez) – New York – Norfolk – Savannah – Charleston – New York – (Suez) – Singapore – Kaohsiung
EC5
Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Halifax – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Norfolk – Halifax – (Suez) – Jebel Ali – Singapore – Laem Chabang
EC6
Kaohsiung – South PRC – South PRC – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Houston – Mobile – (Panama) – Kaohsiung
Asia and the Middle East / Red Sea
AG2
Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – South PRC – Port Kelang – Jebel Ali – Hamad – Umm Qasr – Hamad– Jebel Ali – Singapore – Shanghai
AG3
Pusan – Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Hamad – Jubail – Abu Dhabi – Sohar – Port Kelang – Singapore – South PRC – Pusan
AR1
Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Port Kelang – Jeddah – Aqaba – Sokhna – Jeddah – Singapore – Pusan
Trans-Atlantic
AL2
Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – New York – Norfolk – Philadelphia – New York – Southampton
AL3
Antwerp – Hamburg – London Gateway – Charleston – Savannah – Norfolk – Antwerp
AL4
Le Havre – London Gateway – Antwerp – Hamburg – Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – Le Havre
AL5
Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Halifax – Port Everglades – Cartagena – (Panama) – Rodman – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Seattle/Tacoma – Vancouver – Oakland – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Rodman – (Panama) – Cartagena – Caucedo – Halifax – Southampton
