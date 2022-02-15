  • Home
  • News
  • THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 15 17:33

    THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2022

    The setup of THE Alliance’s network has been reconfigured to ensure a comprehensive port coverage. The enhanced service setup will be effective from spring 2022.

    A key change will be delinking the FP2 pendulum loop into two separate services, namely FE5: South East Asia to Europe and PS7: South East Asia and South China to Transpacific West Coast, with the main focus on increasing frequencies by responding to the independent services more quickly and flexibly.

    Another important change is the deployment of larger ships for the most frequented services. The introduction of a modern series of fuel efficient 11,000 TEU vessels will replace older tonnages, and reflect THE Alliance’s continued commitment to lower carbon footprints.

    The members of THE Alliance have recognized that the disruptions and bottlenecks in key ports worldwide are causing delays to the supply chains. Hence, they will continuously put utmost efforts into flexible and robust recovery measures for a quicker turnaround of sailings.

    The enhanced service network of THE Alliance will have the following rotations:

    Asia and North Europe
    FP1 remains as pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades
    From TPWC – Tokyo - Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Le Havre – (Suez) – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – To TPWC
    FE2
    Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – South PRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Tangier – Southampton – Le Havre – Hamburg – Rotterdam – (Suez) – Singapore – Shanghai
    FE3
    South PRC – Xiamen – Kaohsiung – South PRC – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Southampton – (Suez) – Singapore – South PRC – South PRC
    FE4
    Qingdao – Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – South PRC – (Suez) – Algeciras – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – (Algeciras) – Tangier – (Suez) – Singapore – Qingdao
    FE5 *NEW
    Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – London Gateway – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Laem Chabang

    Asia and the Mediterranean
    MD1
    Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – (Suez) – Damietta – Barcelona – Valencia – Genoa – Damietta – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – South PRC – Qingdao
    MD2
    Pusan – Shanghai– Ningbo – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Piraeus – Genoa – La Spezia – Fos – Barcelona – Piraeus – (Suez) – Singapore – South PRC – Pusan
    MD3
    Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – (Suez) – Ashdod – Istanbul – Izmit – Aliaga – Mersin – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Kaohsiung – Pusan

    Transpacific – West Coast
    FP1 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades
    From Europe – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – To Europe
    PS3 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Indian subcontinent and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades
    Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Cai Mep – Haiphong – South PRC – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Port Kelang – Nhava Sheva
    PS4
    Xiamen – South PRC – Kaohsiung – Keelung – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Keelung – Kaohsiung – Xiamen
    PS5
    Ningbo – Shanghai – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Ningbo
    PS6
    Qingdao – Ningbo – Pusan – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Kobe – Qingdao
    PS7 *NEW
    Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – South PRC – South PRC – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – South PRC – Singapore
    PS8
    Shanghai – Kwangyang – Pusan – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Pusan – Kwangyang – Incheon – Shanghai
    PN1
    Xiamen – Kaohsiung – Ningbo – Nagoya – Tokyo – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Nagoya – Xiamen
    PN2
    Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Haiphong – South PRC – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Singapore
    PN3
    South PRC – South PRC – Shanghai – Pusan – Vancouver – Seattle/Tacoma – Pusan – Kaohsiung – South PRC
    PN4
    Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Prince Rupert – Tacoma – Vancouver – Pusan – Kwangyang – Qingdao
    Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals)
    EC1
    Kaohsiung – South PRC – South PRC – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Manzanillo – Savannah – Charleston – Norfolk – Manzanillo – (Panama) – Rodman – Kaohsiung
    EC2
    Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Cartagena – New York – Norfolk – Wilmington – Savannah – Charleston – Cartagena – (Panama) – Pusan – Qingdao
    EC4
    Kaohsiung –South PRC – Cai Mep – Singapore – (Suez) – New York – Norfolk – Savannah – Charleston – New York – (Suez) – Singapore – Kaohsiung
    EC5
    Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Halifax – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Norfolk – Halifax – (Suez) – Jebel Ali – Singapore – Laem Chabang
    EC6
    Kaohsiung – South PRC – South PRC – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Houston – Mobile – (Panama) – Kaohsiung

    Asia and the Middle East / Red Sea
    AG2
    Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – South PRC – Port Kelang – Jebel Ali – Hamad – Umm Qasr – Hamad– Jebel Ali – Singapore – Shanghai
    AG3
    Pusan – Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Hamad – Jubail – Abu Dhabi – Sohar – Port Kelang – Singapore – South PRC – Pusan
    AR1
    Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Port Kelang – Jeddah – Aqaba – Sokhna – Jeddah – Singapore – Pusan

    Trans-Atlantic
    AL2
    Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – New York – Norfolk – Philadelphia – New York – Southampton
    AL3
    Antwerp – Hamburg – London Gateway – Charleston – Savannah – Norfolk – Antwerp
    AL4
    Le Havre – London Gateway – Antwerp – Hamburg – Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – Le Havre
    AL5
    Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Halifax – Port Everglades – Cartagena – (Panama) – Rodman – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Seattle/Tacoma – Vancouver – Oakland – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Rodman – (Panama) – Cartagena – Caucedo – Halifax – Southampton

Другие новости по темам: THE Alliance  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 15

18:47 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from North Europe to the Indian Subcontinent
18:17 Klaveness Digital signs maritime supply chain transformation contract with SIMEC Mining
18:07 MacGregor selected to supply FPSO offloading systems for CNOOC’s Liuhua 11-1/4-1 redevelopment project
17:53 Wärtsilä solutions open route to decarbonisation for Poland’s first LNG-fuelled RoPax vessels
17:33 THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2022
17:06 ABB Turbocharging division presents new brand name
16:41 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2022 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
16:10 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Novorossiysk to Far East, Middle East Gulf, Indian Subcontinent & Red Sea
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 9th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:14 Optimarin achieves record revenue in 2021 on rising BWTS sales
14:12 Forth Ports issues statement on a joint applicant prospectus to establish two Green Freeports in Scotland
13:57 Victor Chernov appointed as Head of Marine Rescue Service
13:43 Gazprom Neft completes offshore seismic surveying in the Kara Sea
13:20 Fincantieri launches the fourth PPA “Giovanni Delle Bande Nere” in Riva Trigoso
12:45 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard starts cutting metal for two submarines of Project 677
12:10 Costa Cruises restarts with the entire fleet in 2022
11:58 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC allocated RUB 27.3 million for implementation of its environmental programme in 2021
11:56 NYK agrees to MoU with PowerX
11:03 APM Terminals Mumbai to invest US$115 million to increase container handling capacity
10:32 Robert Mærsk Uggla is nominated as new Chair of the Board, A.P. Moller - Maersk
10:12 Port of Singapore bunker sales in January 2022 fell by 10.4% YoY
09:48 MABUX: Firm upward trend to continue in Global bunker market on Feb 15
09:33 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of February 14

2022 February 14

18:36 Danish Shipping: The EU's climate measures risk creating obstacles for each other
18:02 Port of Singapore throughput in January 2022 fell by 2% YoY
17:45 Damen Cutter Suction Dredger 450 delivered to the Russian Arctic
17:26 Konecranes delivers additional hybrid RTG to Norfolk Southern’s terminal in Chicago
17:06 dship Carriers takes delivery of the new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
16:43 Major companies and NGOs call for greater cooperation between the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany
16:39 28th World Gas Conference Early Bird Registration extended to 31 March 2022
16:18 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in January 2022 rose by 5.1% YoY
15:54 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in January 2022 fell by 10% YoY to 1.13 million tonnes
15:13 Ship It Zero welcomes Energy Observer 2 and renews calls for retailers to use zero-emission ships
14:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2022 rose by 9.1% (detalization)
14:30 Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract award for the CSV Normand Valiant with PETROBRAS
13:41 Carnival Celebration floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
13:25 Caterpillar Marine is the first engine manufacturer to receive ABS Machinery Health Management and SMART service provider certification
13:06 FESCO launches rail service from St. Petersburg to Chita and Blagoveshchensk via Moscow
12:34 Two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes ordered by Port of Bandirma in Turkey
11:59 RF Government approves expansion of Arctic Capital PDA for construction of LNG handling facility
11:52 Sogester terminal Luanda upgrades its equipment with the arrival of 2 new Liebherr mobile harbour cranes
10:31 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise sharply on Feb 14
10:12 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:51 ULCT launches new transit intermodal service from China to Europe
09:33 Crude oil prices rose by over 1%
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 11

2022 February 13

15:19 Aker Clean Hydrogen and Kuehne+Nagel to accelerate green container shipping
14:53 Solstad announces contract awards within renewable energy
13:29 USCG interdicts lancha crew observed illegally fishing in US waters
12:37 SAAM Towage Canada and Coast Tsimshian Enterprises Ltd. form strategic alliance
11:12 Centerline Logistics and Vard Marine announce joint effort to design LNG bunker barge

2022 February 12

14:42 Sunderland Marine appoints Mia Bredenberg as Australia Branch Manager
13:07 Swan Hellenic's second expedition cruise ship, is now on the water
12:51 Boskalis cancels nearly 1 million shares
11:48 USCGC Polar Star arrives in Antarctica
10:52 Two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes ordered by Port of Bandirma in Turkey

2022 February 11

18:37 GTT is selected by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the tanks for three LNG-fueled container vessels with its membrane containment technology
18:01 “K” Line awarded CDP’s “Supplier Engagement Leaderboard”
17:39 Professor Mikhail Kolosov joins editorial advisory board of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika