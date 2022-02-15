2022 February 15 12:45

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard starts cutting metal for two submarines of Project 677

Image source: Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard 2019

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard says it has started cutting metal for two submarines of Project 677.



The state contract for construction of the third and the forth diesel electric submarines in the series was signed between Admiralteiskie Verfi and RF Defence Ministry in 2019.



The second submarine of Project 677 named Kronshtadt was launched in September 2018. The shipyard is currently preparing the submarine for the second phase of sea trials.



The Project 677 is the fourth generation of conventional submarines. They are considered to be the most promising diesel-electric submarines in Russia in terms of combat effectiveness and other performance characteristics. Admiralty Shipyards is the only enterprise capable of building submarines of this class.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 persons. In 2021, the shipyard celebrated its 317th anniversary.

Photos provided by Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC