2022 February 15 11:58

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC allocated RUB 27.3 million for implementation of its environmental programme in 2021

In 2021, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) increased the frequency of air quality measuring from monthly to daily, SP SPb says in its press release.

Ecological monitoring implies analysis of air samples involving 7 parameters and waste water samples involving 20 parameters. The company also conducts regular monitoring of acoustic load at the border of the sanitary protection zone. The findings obtained by specialists of the accredited laboratories confirm the compliance with the antipollution standards.

SP SPb conducts systemic environmental activities in line with the company’s ecological strategy. To protect the environment, the port undertakes a package of measures on waste water treatment, technical maintenance of ecological facilities, sustainable utilization and disposal of industrial waste. To ensure environmental safety of loading/unloading works, the company expanded its fleet of environmental equipment with a new trailer-type cleaning machine.

In 2021, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) allocated RUB 27.3 million for implementation of its environmental programme.