2022 February 15 12:10

Costa Cruises restarts with the entire fleet in 2022

Costa Cruises continues its gradual restart plan for 2022, according to the company's release. From 5 March, the date on which the new Costa Toscana, star of the recent edition of the Sanremo Music Festival, will set sail for her first cruise, an increasing number of the company's ships will return to service, joining those already sailing.

Next summer, the company's entire fleet will resume operations, with all four of the new ships delivered in recent months - Costa Toscana, Costa Smeralda, Costa Firenze and Costa Venezia - deployed in the Mediterranean. Also, for the summer period, with the hope of favorable regulations, the company is planning to carry out again shore excursions in free mode, and, in light of the gradual relaxation of the measures in place, is working to be able to make them already available as early as this spring.

Costa's program includes a total of more than 1,800 cruises from spring 2022 to winter 2022-23, allowing guests to discover 179 destinations around the world, with cruises lasting from 3 to 127 days. All these cruises will feature the new product innovations the company has been working on in recent months, with an innovative range of shore excursions and an outstanding gastronomic offer featuring world-class chefs.