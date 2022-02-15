2022 February 15 10:32

Robert Mærsk Uggla is nominated as new Chair of the Board, A.P. Moller - Maersk

Current Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe and Vice Chairman Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla don't stand for re-election to A.P. Moller – Maersk's Board of Directors at the company's annual general meeting. Jim Hagemann Snabe will continue as an advisor to the new Chair of the Board and the Board of Directors, according to the company's release.

Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla has served on A.P. Moller - Maersk's Board of Directors since 1991 and been Vice Chairman since 2003. Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of A.P. Moller Holding, which initiated the transformation in 2016.

Jim Hagemann Snabe has served on A.P. Moller - Maersk's Board of Directors since 2016 and been Chairman since 2017.

Robert Mærsk Uggla has been CEO of A.P. Moller Holding since 2016, where he is leading the A.P. Moller Group's renewal and investments.

Marc Engel has served on A.P. Moller - Maersk's Board of Directors since 2019 and sits on the Board's Transformation & Innovation Committee. Marc Engel is outgoing Chief Supply Chain Officer of Unilever and has extensive executive experience of global operations and supply chains, logistics, procurement and sustainability.

The Annual General Meeting will take place on 15. March 2022.

