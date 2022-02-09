2022 February 9 16:24

Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2022 fell by 28% Y-o-Y

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January 2022, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 213,000 tonnes of cargo (28%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews. In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 11% to 98,000 tonnes, coal – 2.2 times to 56,000 tonnes while handling of ferrous metal dropped 2.2 times to 30,000 tonnes, grain – 6.6 times to 17,000 tonnes.

From the beginning of the year, exports decreased by 43% to 123,000 tonnes, while short-sea traffic rose by by 5% to 87,000 tonnes. In January 2022, imports totaled 3,000 tonnes while in January 2021 it was only 200 tonnes.



In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 55 calls, 13% less, year-on-year.