2022 February 9 16:00

TransContainer increased container handling at its largest terminals in 2021

Image source: TransContainer

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group has summed up the operation results of its largest terminals for 2021 - in Novosibirsk Region, St. Petersburg and Zabaikalsk.

According to the company’s press release, container handling at Kleshchikha terminal in Novosibirsk Region increased by 7% in 2021 and amounted to 533,000 TEUs, including 243,000 TEUs (+7%1) of rail freight and 289,000 TEUs (+7%) of road freight. In 2021, 639 block trains (+5%) were dispatched from the terminal.

JSC Logistika-Terminal, a multifunctional logistics complex, located 17 km from the Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, handled 468,000 TEUs in 2021, which is 16% more than the year before. This includes 178,000 TEUs of rail freight (+9%) and 291,000 TEUs of road freight (+21%). More than 1,200 block trains were dispatched from the terminal in 2021, which is 9% more than in 2020.

Zabaikalsk terminal, a strategic inland crossing point on the Russian-Chinese border, handled 198,000 TEUs in 2021, which is 4% more than a year earlier. About 1,500 block trains were dispatched from the terminal in 2021, it is 23% more than the previous year.

“To manage the growing cargo flow, TransContainer systematically increases handling volumes at its own terminals by upgrading equipment and implementing new digital and organizational solutions. Effective work in the above-mentioned areas, as well as focus on block train shipments allowed for growth of operating results of the company's three largest terminals by the end of 2021”, said Victor Markov, First Vice-President of PJSC TransContainer.