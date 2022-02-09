2022 February 9 15:36

Net profit of A.P. Møller - Mærsk for 2021 surged 6.2 times to $18 billion

Image source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk

The global container demand is expected to grow by 2-4% in 2022

A.P. Møller - Mærsk reports that its net profit after tax for the full year 2021 reached record level at USD 18.0bn compared to 2.9bn in full year 2020. The Group’s revenue rose by 55% to $61.8bn, EBITDA almost tripled having reached $24bn.

The record high results should be attributed to high freight rates in the global market. They reflect the situation in the seaborne transportation market caused by the global disruptions to the supply chains, which led to a 80-pct increase in container freight rates in the end of 2021.

According to the company’ reports the current market situation is expected to continue into Q2 2022 with normalisation to occur in second half of the year.

Maersk Line is the world’s largest container ship operator. A unit of the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, it is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has offices around the world.

A.P. Moller-Maersk’s container shipping subsidiaries operate nearly 600 vessels with a total capacity of more than 2.6 million TEUs.