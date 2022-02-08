2022 February 8 14:43

Unifeeder has bunkered its first truly sustainable 100% biofuel from VARO Energy in the Port of Rotterdam

Global feeder and shortsea company, Unifeeder Group (“Unifeeder”), has bunkered its first truly sustainable 100% biofuel from VARO Energy (“VARO”) in the Port of Rotterdam, the companies announced today.



This is the first biofuel collaboration between Unifeeder and VARO, which supports both companies’ ambition to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of European transportation and improve the environmental impact of the shipping industry.



In September 2021, feeder vessel Elbsummer was bunkered biofuel B50 (50% biofuel / 50% MGO). It then underwent a scheduled main engine overhaul, which allowed the biofuel B100 (100% biofuel) to be trialed. Unifeeder has now bunkered 400 mt of VARO’s Advanced Renewable Biofuel B100A during Elbsummer’s recent call to the Port of Rotterdam.



VARO’s advanced biofuels are produced from certified feedstocks labelled as waste or residue. Biofuel B100 reduces CO2 emissions up to 90% well-to-exhaust and eliminates SOX emissions almost entirely.



Unifeeder - which is owned by global leading supply chain solutions firm, DP World - is positioning itself as a frontrunner for sustainability in shipping and is fully dedicated to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions for its fleet by at least 50% by 2040.



Hans Staal, Director, Fuel Supply at Unifeeder, said:

“Being able to operate our vessels on 100% biofuel is a true game-changer and a major stepping stone on Unifeeder’s journey towards net-zero emissions. We applaud the support and constructive approach seen from the vessel’s owners, Elbdeich Reederei, and look forward to implementing biofuels on many other vessels in our fleet during 2022.”



This latest Unifeeder announcement follows last year’s launch of its Actual Emission Tracker, a tool that allows for users to calculate greenhouse gas emissions at the specific Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEU) level, providing companies with further insight into the carbon impact of their activity.



About Unifeeder Group:

Unifeeder Group is a dynamic logistics company, covering Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Wider Indian Subcontinent. The company operates more than 150 vessels and make the way for +5,2 Mio. containers every year.



Unifeeder simplifies the complex tasks of choosing and managing supply chains by providing efficient and sustainable transport solutions.



Since 2018, the Unifeeder Group is owned by DP World, the leading enabler of global trade and an integrated supplier to numerous supply chains, who operates multiple yet related businesses. Within DP World, the Unifeeder Group forms part of the business vertical; DP World Marine Services.



About VARO



VARO Energy (“VARO”) is an energy company operating throughout the complete fuel supply chain with refining, storage, blending, distribution, sales and marketing assets. It safely delivers high-quality fuels from conventional and renewable sources to its national and international business customers and end-consumers.



The company owns manufacturing assets in Cressier, Switzerland, a majority share in the Bayernoil refinery, Southern Germany, as well as storage facilities, distribution and marketing businesses in Benelux, France, Germany and Switzerland.



VARO Energy owns a 51% stake in SilviCarbon, a global leader in nature-based Carbon Dioxide Removals (CDRs) and a 49.5% share in E-Flux, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging software.