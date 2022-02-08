2022 February 8 13:02

T&E conducts study of CO2 emissions in European seaports

The European NGO Transport & Environment has conducted a study of maritime-related CO2 emissions in European seaports, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release. The report states that the port of Rotterdam is the most polluting in Europe, as shipping traffic to and from Rotterdam and the handling of vessels in the port produce 13.7 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

With nearly 30,000 sea-going vessels per year, Rotterdam is by far the largest port in Europe and logically also has the highest shipping-related CO2 emissions. This conclusion by Transport & Environment comes as no surprise to the Port Authority.



The Port of Rotterdam Authority underlines the necessity for the shipping industry - like the rest of society - to take significant steps to limit climate change. This is not a simple matter because, as yet, hardly any clean fuels are available that can replace polluting fuels, and ships have to be adapted to them. Where possible, the Port of Rotterdam Authority facilitates the development and use of alternative fuels, such as LNG and bioethanol.

In other areas, too, the Port Authority is actively working on making shipping more sustainable, for example by building shore power installations and running inland shipping vessels on batteries.

Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority: "We realise that the port of Rotterdam, being the largest port, has the highest emissions of European seaports. In 2018, we presented our own research into the level of emissions from the logistics chains via Rotterdam and how they can be reduced to '0'. Since then, we have been focusing, together with other parties, on targeted projects to reduce emissions. We are aware that we can and must make an impact in the port of Rotterdam and be able to make a substantial contribution to the established climate targets. It goes without saying that we feel responsible and assume responsibility."



