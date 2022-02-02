2022 February 2 16:42

New route inaugurated between Stockholm Norvik and Hanko in Finland

Shipping company Stena Line continues to invest in Stockholm Norvik Port and the Baltic Sea. On 1st February the shipping company began to run services on a completely new route with the vessel Urd, which will operate between Stockholm Norvik Port and the Port of Hanko in Finland, according to the Port of Stockholm's release.

The new Stockholm Norvik Port – Port of Hanko route was inaugurated on Tuesday with a ceremony at Stockholm Norvik. In attendance to celebrate the maiden voyage on this completely new Baltic Sea route were representatives from Stena Line, Ports of Stockholm and politicians from the Stockholm region.

From 1st February the vessel Urd will operate on the route, with three departures each week. A second vessel, Stena Gothica, will be added to the route in May, resulting in daily departures from both ports. Both vessels have a cargo footage capacity of 1,600 metres and can carry 186 passengers.



Stena Line continues to expand in the Baltic Sea and has already made prior major investments in services to and from Stockholm Norvik Port. In 2021 the shipping company introduced two extended vessels on the Ventspils – Stockholm Norvik Port route and this year will expand operations further by replacing the current vessels for two larger, newly built vessels on the same route. The inauguration of the Stockholm Norvik – Hanko route marks the start of the company’s first services to Finland.



The strategic location of Stockholm Norvik Port, with efficient intermodal transport connections to the rest of Sweden, offers customers entirely new opportunities. The port has been built with a capacity for expansion and for extensive possibilities to store and transfer cargo.