2022 February 2 15:55

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2022 fell by 8% YoY

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport 247 to 233

In January 2022, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled over 58,600 tonnes, down 8% versus 64,300 tonnes sold in January 2021, according to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 50,200 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 8,000 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunker operations fell from 3,476 to 3,295.

In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year.