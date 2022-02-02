2022 February 2 12:17

Euroseas signs contract for the construction of two fuel efficient 2,800 TEU feeder containerships

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, has signed a contract for the construction of two additional Eco design fuel efficient containerships, according to the company's release.

The vessels will have a carrying capacity of about 2,800 teu each and will be built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in South Korea. The two newbuildings are scheduled to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2024, respectively. The total consideration for these two newbuilding contracts is approximately $85 million and will be financed with a combination of debt and equity. The vessels are sisterships of a pair of vessels ordered by Euroseas Ltd. in June 2021.

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company currently has a fleet of 16 vessels comprising of 10 Feeder and 6 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 16 containerships have a cargo capacity of 50,371 teu. On a fully- delivered basis, the Company’s fleet will increase to 20 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 61,571 teu.